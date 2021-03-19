Meet ‘Sunny,’ Daytona Lagoon’s newest yeti mascot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Lagoon water park unveiled Sunny, the park’s newest yeti mascot to the public on Friday.

The white and magical character arrived the same day spring break began in Volusia County.

According to the park’s website, the character got his name after being born on one of the hottest days of the year in the Canadian Yukon.

Sunny’s unveiling ceremony was attended by the local non-profits Every Kid Swims and 100+ Women Who Care, Shelly of the Daytona Tortugas, as well as a water park guests. Every Kid Swims, formally known as Urban Surf 4 Kids, is an outreach organization that works to empower foster children in need through water sports.

In a news release, Daytona Lagoon said 30 local children who are part of the organization, and their families, were among the first to meet Sunny.

Children from Every Kid Swims organization meet Sunny and Shelly of the Daytona Tortugas on Friday, March 19 (Daytona Lagoon)

“We are so grateful for the warm welcome that Sunny received from our Daytona Beach family,” says Tyler Currie, general manager of Daytona Lagoon. “Most importantly, we are proud to support the crucial mission of Every Kid Swims and have fun while we do it.”

During the ceremony, Every Kid Swims was presented with a fundraising check from 100+ Women Who Care. Officials said the money will support Every Kid Swims’ mission of teaching water safety for at-risk foster children.

Fundraising check from 100+ Women Who Care to support Every Kid Swims’ mission presented Friday, March 19 (Daytona Lagoon)

Daytona Lagoon officials guests will find Sunny around the park attending birthday parties, playing in the arcade, taking photos and sharing the magical feeling at Daytona Lagoon.

Daytona Lagoon is also offering season passes for the reduced rate of $75.99, which also includes a 2021 souvenir cup for free.

Sunny the Yeti Mascot arrives at Daytona Lagoon water park (Daytona Lagoon)

The park is operating under health and safety protocols, including reduced capacity, social distancing markers, temperature checks and increased sanitation stations.

Click here for tickets and information to Daytona Lagoon Waterpark or the Family Entertainment Center.

