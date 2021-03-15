Here’s how to track your third stimulus payment

ORLANDO, Fla. – The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the third coronavirus relief bill since the coronavirus pandemic struck a year ago, was signed into law last week, and the IRS began processing and depositing direct payments on Friday, leaving many to ask, “When will I get my money?”

The Internal Revenue Service is once again providing a Get My Payment tool for Americans to track the status of their payments.

[CLICK HERE TO CHECK THE STATUS OF YOUR STIMULUS PAYMENT]

Officials said those with direct deposit set up with the IRS will receive their payments first.

After that, the IRS will mail paper checks and pre-paid debit cards to everyone else who qualifies.

(Use the calculator below to estimate the payment you could receive. Find your AGI -Adjusted gross income - on your most recent tax return.)

Third Stimulus Check Calculator - American Rescue Plan

President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion relief package into law, saying the money will help defeat the virus, nurse the economy back to health and deliver direct aid to Americans struggling to make ends meet.

“This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country,” Biden said as he signed the bill in the Oval Office.

Most noticeable to many Americans are provisions providing up to $1,400 in direct payments and extending $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefits into early September. Also included are expanded tax credits over the next year for children, child care and family leave — some of them credits that Democrats have signaled they’d like to make permanent — plus spending for renters, food programs and people’s utility bills.

