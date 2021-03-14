Man dies after officer-related shooting in Palm Bay

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

A man died on Sunday following an officer-related shooting in Palm Bay, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Police said after receiving a call from a woman that her husband pointed a gun at her, the man, who has yet to be identified, fled the scene.

After a tip from a resident later in the afternoon, officers caught up to the man in the 400 block of Karney Avenue near the intersection of Karney Avenue and Dogwood Street, and asked that he drop his weapon, police said.

The man didn’t comply with orders and then was injured in a shooting, police said.

The man later died at a hospital, police said.

Four police officers, one deputy from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and several witness officers are on administration leave, police said.

The man also is linked to a death investigation in Martin County, according to police.