Officer-involved shooting prompts heavy police presence in Palm Bay

Palm Bay police are searching for a suspect who shot at a patrol officer overnight. The officer was not injured. (Image: J.D. Gallop/Florida Today)

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay police are searching for the person involved in an overnight shooting with a patrol officer in the northwest section the the city, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

The officer was not injured in the 3:30 a.m. Sunday shooting.

“The officer is good but we have a manhunt. The person fled the scene,” said Lt. Jeff Spears of the Palm Bay Police Department.

The large police presence is in response to an officer involved shooting. Our officers are fine, suspect is still outstanding. Staging area for media will be at the Post Office at Malabar and Jupiter. A press conference will be held shortly. — Palm Bay PD (@PalmBayPD) March 7, 2021

Police quickly shut down Heritage Parkway at Malabar Road where the incident — which began as a traffic stop — took place. A Brevard County Sheriff’s helicopter hovering overhead joined the search.

The area, not far from Palm Bay Regional Park, is thick with vegetation.

The city’s SWAT team also responded.

Residents in the surrounding area were told to remain indoors as police searched for the unidentified person.

It was not known if the person was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.