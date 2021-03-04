55ºF

Body found after fire breaks out at Palm Bay home

Fatal fire breaks out in 1400 block of Higbee Street

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

PALM BAY, Fla. – A body was found inside a Palm Bay home that caught fire, investigators said.

The fatal fire broke out around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday at 1443 Higbee Street SE in Palm Bay.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and one person was found dead in the home, according to officials.

No other details, including the victim’s gender and age, have been released.

The entire street was blocked off as crews investigated the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

