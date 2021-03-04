Body found after fire breaks out at Palm Bay home

PALM BAY, Fla. – A body was found inside a Palm Bay home that caught fire, investigators said.

The fatal fire broke out around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday at 1443 Higbee Street SE in Palm Bay.

[TRENDING: Video shows SpaceX Starship exploding after landing | All Fla. teachers can get vaccine at CVS | Man gets 20 years for cutting off wife’s lover’s penis]

Firefighters extinguished the flames and one person was found dead in the home, according to officials.

Ad

No other details, including the victim’s gender and age, have been released.

The entire street was blocked off as crews investigated the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

#BreakingOvernight A Palm Bay house fire turned into a death investigation.



After putting out a fire at this home crews found a dead body inside.



I’ll have more details for you at 6:30 this morning on @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/7JYTdgJwkj — Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) March 4, 2021

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.