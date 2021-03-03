SpaceX to attempt another Starship test flight in Texas, hopes to stick the landing

In this screen grab from video posted by SpaceX, the company's Starship launches for a test flight, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in a remote area of Texas. (SpaceX via AP)

BOCA CHICA, Tx. – Could this time be the one? SpaceX engineers hope so as the company prepares to send another interplanetary spaceship prototype flying high above the Texas coast in its third recent flight test of Starship.

Elon Musk’s company is churning out Starship test vehicles in Boca Chica, Texas as the company’s facility and most recently began testing the launch and landing capabilities in daring flights.

Two prototypes SN8 and SN9 have now flown and exploded during landing attempts but that’s not to say the tests were failures but small steps toward Musk’s vision to create a reusable spaceship capable of moon and Mars missions.

“A controlled aerodynamic descent with body flaps and vertical landing capability, combined with in-space refilling, are critical to landing Starship at destinations across the solar system where prepared surfaces or runways do not exist, and returning to Earth,” SpaceX said in an update. “This capability will enable a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo on long-duration, interplanetary flights and help humanity return to the Moon, and travel to Mars and beyond.”

Now it’s Serial No. 10, or SN10, up on the chopping block. SpaceX is targeting Wednesday for another high-altitude flight test. The launch window opened at 9 a.m. ET. and closes at 7:30 p.m. ET. SpaceX does plan to stream the suborbital flight. When it happens watch it live at the top of this story.

At the end of the countdown, SN10 will liftoff powered by three Raptor engines, when it reaches about 6 miles up each one will shut down one by one as the vehicle slowly begins to orient itself horizontally for descent. Then Starship will descend using its four wings, or flips to control its descent.

If all goes well, the Raptor engines will fire back up as SN10 flips back to vertical position and touching down on the landing pad. This is the part SpaceX has not been able to achieve yet. The last two prototypes, SN8 and SN9, ended in fiery explosions.

Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing story.

