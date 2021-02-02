SpaceX Starship performs another test flight in Texas following FAA approval

SpaceX Starship prototype SN9 performs an aerial flip after Raptor engine shutdown over Boca Chica, Texas on Feb. 2, 2021. The first half of the test flight went well but the spacecraft prototype exploded upon landing. (Image: SpaceX)

Following a mostly successful test flight of SpaceX’s Starship last year, the company plans to continue ramping up testing of its interplanetary spaceship into the new year.

The company was planning to test another prototype of the Starship, known as Serial No. 9, or SN9 last week but the Federal Aviation Administration had not yet given SpaceX launch approval needed for flight. On Tuesday, they got the go-ahead from the FAA.

SpaceX is building and testing the Starship spaceship in Boca Chica, Texas, a small beachside town along the Gulf of Mexico just north of the Rio Grande River.

SpaceX performed its most recent Starship flight or hop test on Dec. 9 with a prototype called SN8. The shiny towering Starship ascended from the pad, slowly using its three Raptor engines. The goal was to reach around 50,000 feet, the highest yet for any Starship test flight.

The next goal was to perform an aerial maneuver flipping the spaceship in position to come back down for landing. Those first two steps went well but about seven minutes after liftoff, Starship came back down to land but exploded upon impact.

Musk and SpaceX still declared the flight a success. Musk celebrated, tweeting “Mars, here we come!!”

Ahead of the test flight, Musk said there was “probably 1/3 chance of completing all mission objectives.”

Now SN9 is next up for a test flight.

According to SpaceX, the company is targeting Tuesday afternoon for a high-altitude test flight of SN9 in Cameron County, Texas. The test will look similar to the previous flight but this time SpaceX hopes to stick the landing.

SN9 will launch powered by three Raptor engines to about 10 kilometers and then each engine will shut down before Starship performs a controlled descent.

“SN9′s Raptor engines will then reignite as the vehicle attempts a landing flip maneuver immediately before touching down on the landing pad adjacent to the launch mount,” according to SpaceX.

The company plans to livestream the test flight. When it happens watch live at the top of this story.

Eventually, SpaceX plans to launch the reusable spaceship from Kennedy Space Center.