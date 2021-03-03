Florida man sentenced to 20 years for cutting off wife’s lover’s penis

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man who tied up his wife’s lover, held him at gunpoint and cut off his penis with a pair of scissors will serve a 20-year prison sentence for his crime.

Alex Bonilla, 51, entered a plea of no contest last month on charges of kidnapping to inflict bodily harm, burglary while armed, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm during the July 2019 attack.

He was also sentenced to 10 years of probation.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office said the victim called 911 around 11 a.m. on July 14, 2019 and said Bonilla, who was his neighbor, broke into his home armed with a gun and said that if the victim tried to resist, he’d kill him.

From there, deputies said Bonilla forced the victim into the bedroom and tied him up then “forcefully cut off the victim’s penis with a pair of scissors.”

Records show Bonilla took the severed appendage and ran off across the street to his own home.

Deputies never revealed a motive for the crime but said Bonilla had discovered the victim having sex with his wife about two months prior.

Court records show several friends and relatives of Bonilla wrote to a county judge, asking for leniency before the sentencing.

Bonilla’s son wrote that he’d like his father back home to contribute to the household financially and help his younger sister learn to read.

“These are a few of many reasons why I’d like and I need daddy to come home as soon as possible,” the handwritten letter read.

In addition to the 20 years he’ll spend in prison, Bonilla has also been ordered to pay more than $251,000.

