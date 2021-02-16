Child burned in Brevard house fire, officials say

A fire breaks out at a home in Canaveral Groves Shores.

COCOA, Fla. – A child was injured Tuesday morning in a house fire in Canaveral Groves Shores, fire officials said.

The fire broke out at a home on Cabbage Palm Street, southwest of I-95 and Port St. John Parkway.

The child, whose age has not been released, suffered minor burns and was treated by Brevard County Fire Rescue paramedics, officials tweeted.

Officials said firefighters were “on scene with a heavily involved residential structure” and had to use “defensive operations” to battle the blaze.

It’s not known if anyone else was in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known.