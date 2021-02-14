Orlando firefighters investigating house fire near downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. – Investigators with the Orlando Fire Department are working to figure out what caused an early morning house fire near downtown Orlando Sunday morning.

Fred Thrushaman said he woke up to sounds of firefighters responding to the home on Concord Street.

“I heard all the sirens, the commotion and everything,” Thrushaman said. “The flames were just shooting right out the top of there, big time.”

Orlando Deputy Fire Chief Craig Buckley said it was a two-alarm fire. He said 30 firefighters responded to the home and worked quickly to contain the flames.

“They arrived with fire on multiple sides of the structure,” Buckley said.

The fire caused a lot of damage to the home. Buckley said firefighters are assessing the structure of the home.

Buckley said one man was inside the home of the fire and he got out safely. Fire officials said the Red Cross is helping him.

Neighbor Petie Fisher said he spoke to the victim after the fire.

“We thank God they got out safely. Thank God for that,” Fisher said.

OFD arson and fire investigators were on scene trying to figure out where the fire started and what caused it.

Buckley said the cause is undetermined.

Fisher said he is thankful for the firefighters’ quick actions.

“Thank God the fire department did a good job on that catching it before it got a chance to spread on either side of the house,” Fisher said.