Prada the dog alerts family of house fire via Ring camera

One dog in Orange County was an extra good girl Thursday when she helped save her family’s home after it caught fire, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue said it got a call after the dog, named Prada, alerted the family through a Ring surveillance camera.

Prada was alone in the home when the fire started and apparently grabbed the family’s attention by her movement, which was picked up by the Ring camera.

The fire was then spotted and authorities were called.

#Housefire Near Lake Nona at Wyndham Lakes Blvd. No injuries reported, but this 4 legged hero, Prada, saved the day. She alerted her owners via their Ring camera that there was a problem as she was the only one in the house at the time of the fire. pic.twitter.com/VjKtuvRWHy — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 11, 2021

Officials said no one was hurt.

It’s not clear how much damage was done to the home after firefighters doused the fire.

Good girl, Prada!