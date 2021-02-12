71ºF

Local News

Prada the dog alerts family of house fire via Ring camera

Firefighters said no one was injured

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Tags: Pets, Orange County, Florida, Fire

One dog in Orange County was an extra good girl Thursday when she helped save her family’s home after it caught fire, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue said it got a call after the dog, named Prada, alerted the family through a Ring surveillance camera.

Prada was alone in the home when the fire started and apparently grabbed the family’s attention by her movement, which was picked up by the Ring camera.

The fire was then spotted and authorities were called.

Officials said no one was hurt.

It’s not clear how much damage was done to the home after firefighters doused the fire.

Good girl, Prada!

