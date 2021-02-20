Drunk driver crashes into back of Palm Bay patrol car, police say

Palm Bay police say a drunk driver crashed into the back of a patrol car.

PALM BAY, Fla. – A drunk driver crashed into the back of a patrol car as the officer was stopped at a red light, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Police said the officer was stopped at the intersection of Minton Road and Americana Boulevard around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday when he felt an impact and looked in his rearview mirror to see that a gray sedan had hit his patrol car.

The driver, 32-year-old Daniel Noriega, was slurring his speech, smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, his face was red and he seemed confused, records show.

Officers said they saw a 16 ounce can of Natural Ice sitting on the floor in front of the driver’s seat.

Daniel Noriega (Brevard County Jail)

Noriega refused to submit to a field sobriety test or Breathalyzer test and claimed he didn’t understand his rights, according to the affidavit.

Records show he urinated on himself while being arrested. He’s facing a DUI charge.

There were no injuries in the crash and the officer’s vehicle wasn’t damaged.

