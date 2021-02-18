Follow updates as NASA lands a rover, helicopter duo on Mars today

In this illustration made available by NASA, the Perseverance rover casts off its spacecraft's cruise stage, minutes before entering the Martian atmosphere. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

NASA’s Perseverance rover and the first-ever Mars helicopter will conclude a 300-million-mile journey Thursday but first, the Martian robots must survive the landing.

After launching in July from Cape Canaveral, the spacecraft carrying the rover and NASA’s 4-pound helicopter will come barreling into the Martian atmosphere at supersonic speeds before completing a series of maneuvers to slow down to 1.5 mph, landing on its six wheels.

This portion of the Mars 2020 mission, known as the entry, descent and landing, is the most dangerous. Get a breakdown of the landing timeline, minute-by-minute here.

NASA has the best success record with robotic landings on Mars but still, nearly 40% of all missions don’t make it. Tap here to read about the dangers of landing on Mars.

If successful the mission will set in motion a complicated plan to bring a sample of Mars soil and rocks back to Earth within the next decade.

The NASA livestream of the landing events begins at 2:15 p.m. ET and for the first time will also be available in Spanish.

Landing is set for 3:55 p.m. ET.

Throughout the day Thursday ahead of the Mars landing follow updates below.

10:30 a.m. It’s Mars landing day

NASA’s rover will be the third Mars arrival this month after China and the UAE both now have spacecraft orbiting the red planet.

Ground controllers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, are settled in for the descent of the Perseverance rover to the surface of Mars. It takes a nail-biting 11 1/2 minutes for a signal that would confirm success to reach Earth.

The 70 meter antenna at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex is lit for the landing! See which antennas in the Deep Space Network are in communication with the @NASAPersevere spacecraft right now: https://t.co/A95SGKBd3m #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/qWYrBS1neX — NASA Mars (@NASAMars) February 18, 2021

The Deep Space Network which is used to communicate with spacecraft is keeping an eye on Perserverence as its spacecraft approaches the red planet. You can watch the antennas communicating with the spacecraft in real-time here.

