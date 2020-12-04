Video: Florida driver crashes into cop car during DUI traffic stop, police say

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A driver was so drunk that he backed into a patrol car during a DUI traffic stop and then denied ever doing it, according to the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety.

Records show an officer spotted a green Honda going 54 mph in a 35 mph zone and pulled the driver over around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The officer said he was about to get out of his patrol car when he noticed the Honda’s reverse lights turn on and then watched as the Honda backed up into the front end of his patrol vehicle, causing significant damage.

The driver of the Honda, 33-year-old Siang Thang, seemed “in a daze” and wasn’t initially responsive when the officer ordered him out of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

When Thang did get out, the officer said he immediately noticed that Thang smelled of alcohol, he couldn’t maintain his balance and his eyes were bloodshot, the report said.

Records show Thang admitted to speeding but denied crashing into the patrol vehicle and seemed surprised when he saw the vehicle’s damage. He also couldn’t remember his age or birthdate and claimed with 100% certainty that his airbags deployed even though they didn’t, according to authorities.

A field sobriety test was conducted, which he failed, although he was able to recite the alphabet, the affidavit said.

Two blood alcohol content tests yielded results of .153 and .157, records show. The legal limit is .08.

Thang, of Port Orange, is facing a charge of DUI with property damage.

