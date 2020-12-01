Americans should avoid all travel to Mexico, CDC says

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A new warning has been issued to American travelers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans should avoid all travel to Mexico.

Posted to its website on Nov. 21, the CDC raised the travel alert level for Mexico to Level 4, its highest warning level.

The CDC says travel to Mexico “may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.”

“Mexico is in bad shape,” the head of the World Health Organization said Monday as Mexico’s cases and death toll rose.

Mexico has reported more than 1.1 million cases since the pandemic started, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center dashboard.

The country is now the fourth highest in the world for COVID-19 deaths, with 105,940, according to Johns Hopkins.

Staying home is the best choice to protect yourself and others, the CDC website said.

If you must travel, the CDC says to talk to your doctor, especially if you’re at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.