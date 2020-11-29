Crews rescue missing man clinging to capsized boat 86 miles offshore of Port Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Today is reporting a man clinging onto his capsized Sea Ray, 62-year-old missing boater Stuart Bee was stranded alone at sea Sunday morning roughly 86 miles offshore of Port Canaveral.

Fortunately, crew members aboard the 225-foot container ship Angeles spotted Bee and rescued him about 11:30 a.m., U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class David Micallef said.

Bee departed Cape Marina at Port Canaveral about 4 p.m. Friday aboard his 32-foot Sea Ray, but he did not return. He was reported missing Saturday.

U.S. Coast Guard personnel — including a C-130 aircraft crew — searched for Bee and his boat Sunday morning across a large area offshore of Brevard County.

“It’s an amazing story. We’re just very thankful for the motor vessel Angeles and their entire crew for keeping a sharp lookout,” Micallef said.

“And we’re just very thankful, especially during this holiday season, that we can bring this man home to his family,” he said.

Micallef said Coast Guard officials had issued an “enhanced group call” — a transmission intended for larger vessels transiting the area — to look out for Bee and his Sea Ray.

According to Vessel Finder, Angeles is a container ship built in 2010 that sails under the flag of Liberia.

Angeles is en route from Port of Puerto Barrios in Guatemala to Port of Wilmington in Delaware, Vessel Finder reports.

“Their crew spotted the vessel — capsized. And as they approached it, they saw the man clinging to it. And they were able to recover him onto their motor vessel,” Micallef said.

“We currently have Coast Guard crews that are vectored in their position. We’re going to remove him from the motor vessel and bring him back to land,” he said about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.