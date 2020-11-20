You can now snow tube in Florida

DADE CITY, Fla – Floridians have always had to travel to enjoy fun in the snow, but not anymore.
Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park in Dade City officially opens Friday at 3 p.m.
With a short drive from Central Florida, you could find yourself plummeting down a 60-feet tall snowy slope or frolicking around a 10,000-square-foot arctic igloo snow dome where guests can build snowmen and castles.
[TRENDING: Gov: Vaccine coming to Florida ‘relatively soon’ | CDC: Avoid Thanksgiving travel | Georgia presidential race recount results]
The igloo will feature a smaller “bunny slope” for children.
Thrill-seekers who are ready for some tubing fun can go down the run as a single rider, tandem or family-style with between four and 10 riders per large circular tube.
If the cold isn’t your thing, you can enjoy the Alpine Village, which features a variety of food, drinks, beer, wine, shopping and more, according to the attraction’s website.
Officials said the park will feature magical music and a light show on the slopes nightly, which can be seen from the Holiday Market at the park’s Alpine Village.
Tickets for Snowcat Ridge start at $24.95 but prices increase based on the day of the week.
The attraction is located in Dade City, which is about 35 miles north of Tampa.
Click here for more information.
Today. 3pm. Snow arrives in Florida! We’ll see you out there! Grab your tickets for REAL SNOW and REAL FUN: https://bit.ly/34QHClVPosted by Snowcat Ridge on Friday, November 20, 2020