You can now snow tube in Florida

DADE CITY, Fla – Floridians have always had to travel to enjoy fun in the snow, but not anymore.

Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park in Dade City officially opens Friday at 3 p.m.

With a short drive from Central Florida, you could find yourself plummeting down a 60-feet tall snowy slope or frolicking around a 10,000-square-foot arctic igloo snow dome where guests can build snowmen and castles.

[TRENDING: Gov: Vaccine coming to Florida ‘relatively soon’ | CDC: Avoid Thanksgiving travel | Georgia presidential race recount results]

The igloo will feature a smaller “bunny slope” for children.

Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park (WKMG-TV)

Thrill-seekers who are ready for some tubing fun can go down the run as a single rider, tandem or family-style with between four and 10 riders per large circular tube.

If the cold isn’t your thing, you can enjoy the Alpine Village, which features a variety of food, drinks, beer, wine, shopping and more, according to the attraction’s website.

Arctic Igloo, guests can build snowmen or snow castles out of real snow. (WKMG-TV)

Officials said the park will feature magical music and a light show on the slopes nightly, which can be seen from the Holiday Market at the park’s Alpine Village.

Alpine Village, which features its own Holiday Market (WKMG-TV)

Tickets for Snowcat Ridge start at $24.95 but prices increase based on the day of the week.

The attraction is located in Dade City, which is about 35 miles north of Tampa.

Click here for more information.