Walt Disney World license plate celebrates 50th anniversary, helps Make-A-Wish foundation

ORLANDO, Fla – Fans of Walt Disney World can now take that love to the road.

Disney said on its blog Friday that Florida registered car-owners can now pre-order Walt Disney World 50th anniversary license plates. Proceeds of these specialty plates will go to the Make-A-Wish foundation of central and northern Florida.

[TRENDING: 3 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle club shooting | Should parents sanitize Halloween candy? | President Trump returning to Central Florida]

The Make-A-Wish foundation has been operating for more than 40 years and has been granting wishes to children and their families in nearly 50 countries. Disney has been in partnership with the local non-profit since 1980, and has granted more than 140,000 wishes with 8,000 of those wishes happening at Walt Disney World.

Disney officials said the design of the new specialty license plate will be unveiled at a future date.

Car owners who are interested in purchasing a plate can purchase a $25 presale voucher at their local tax collector or department of motor vehicles office.

Walt Disney World will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Oct. 1, 2021.