President Trump returning to Central Florida

OCALA, Fla. – Final preparations are underway at the Ocala International Airport ahead of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally on Thursday.

The event marks the second time the president has visited Central Florida this week. On Monday, Trump held a campaign rally in Sanford.

News 6 political expert Jim Clark said that the president is attempting to energize his base to ensure voter turn out.

“He needs a huge turnout,” Clark said. “He needs to get people to go to the polls. He needs to create excitement and surely his rallies have been able to do that in the past.”

According to the Florida Division of elections, there are 14,065,627 registered voters for the 2020 election. That is up more than a million from 12,959,185 registered voters in 2016.

State records also show there are 264,614 registered voters in Marion County where the president will campaign on Thursday. State records show in 2016, there were 230,841 registered voters in Marion.

The Marion County Supervisor of Elections Office said that 89,983 voters requested a mail-in ballot and 44,632 have already returned them.

“What we are seeing though is an unbelievable outpouring over 2 million votes cast already and absentee voting opens in about a week,” said Clark.

The doors open at 1 p.m. Friday and President Trump is scheduled to speak at 4.