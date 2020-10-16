WATCH LIVE: Sheriff’s officials discuss shooting that left 3 dead, 1 injured

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three people were killed and another was injured early Friday in a shooting in Orange County, deputies said.

The quadruple shooting was reported around 1:55 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Forsyth Road, an industrial area north of Colonial Drive near Cheney Elementary School in Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found two men dead at the scene. The other two victims self-transported to a hospital, where one of them died, according to deputies.

The surviving victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, deputies said.

No other details, including information about the shooter, have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

The shooting comes a day after a triple shooting at a Melbourne restaurant.

