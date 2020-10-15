1 dead in triple shooting at Lizzy’s restaurant in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person was killed and two others were wounded in a triple shooting early Thursday at a Melbourne restaurant, according to police.

The triple shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. at Lizzy’s restaurant at 1301 E. University Boulevard.

Melbourne police said officers were called to the restaurant and found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to the hospital, where one died, according to police.

Authorities said two masked men were seen leaving the area in a dark-colored SUV.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423 TIPS.

