Roaring to life: Video shows Universal testing new Jurassic World VelociCoaster

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando’s anticipated new roller-coaster, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster is inching closer to opening day.

Early Wednesday morning theme park blogger and vacation planner, The Orlando Informer, posted a video showing what appears to be the coaster soaring over the attraction’s 155-foot “top hat” element.

Universal said the new ride will be Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster when complete.

JURASSIC WORLD VELOCICOASTER (Universal Orlando)

Just a couple weeks after Universal shared new details about the ride and its story significant progress has been made to the coaster and its surrounding area.

Photos from theme park blogger Universal Parks News Today show construction crews have begun adding wiring to the coaster’s “electric” fencing.

They have also started to test the beautiful waterfall elements that the coaster will fly past.

Water is now flowing through the rocks around the Jurassic World VelociCoaster track. pic.twitter.com/N9PeY7S7fe — Universal Parks News Today (@UniNewsToday) October 12, 2020

Another photo from blogger, Inside Universal showed crews adding back more tropical foliage to the once lush Jurassic Park island.

More foliage being planted around the outer banks of the VelociCoaster. pic.twitter.com/7tomWwPIrF — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) October 13, 2020

This will be the first major roller coaster added to Universal Orlando since the addition of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure last year.

Officials said the new species of roller coaster will open summer 2021.