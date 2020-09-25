It hatched: Universal Orlando officially announces Jurassic World VelociCoaster

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando has now officially named its anticipated newest attraction, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

The high-speed roller coaster has been under construction for several months in the “Jurassic Park” themed area of Islands of Adventure.

Until now, Universal has only hinted at what was being built on its blog and social media sites.

Officials said on its website that fans will feel the rush of the hunt as they race alongside raptors through jungle-like terrain.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster, opening Summer 2021 (WKMG-TV)

Last month guests at the theme park began noticing construction crews lifting giant statues of the famous dinosaurs into the attraction.

Universal has been revamping its dinosaur-themed land, which is currently the home to the Jurassic Park: River Adventure, Pteranodon Flyers and raptor encounter, which allows guests to come face-to-face with Blue, the velociraptor.

Raptor Encounter at Universal's Islands of Adventure (WKMG Clickorlando.com)

This will be the first major roller coaster added to Universal Orlando since the addition of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure last year.

Officials said the new species of roller coaster will open summer 2021.