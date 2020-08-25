Velociraptor arrives at Universal Orlando’s future roller-coaster site

ORLANDO,Fla – Over the past several months, there have been rumblings in Jurassic Park at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Now, it seems life may have found a way, and a velociraptor statue could be a hint of what’s to come.

Late Monday, theme park blogger and vacation planner, The Orlando Informer, posted photos and video that hint the ride might center around Jurassic World’s infamous dinosaurs.

“Think this will scare the kids?”

“The kids? This will give the *parents* nightmares.”



Here's our firsthand look at what appears to be a raptor flying high via crane over the unannounced coaster in Jurassic Park… 👀 pic.twitter.com/2MhS0bQn0B — Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer) August 24, 2020

The Orlando Informer said it took just under an hour for the large dinosaur statue to be rolled in, lifted up by a crane and placed behind construction walls.

Velociraptor statue arrives for unannounced Jurassic Park roller coaster (Orlando Informer)

Until now, Universal has yet to hatch any details about the new attraction, but its most recent post on Twitter proves that people are getting interested.

Everyone: What are you building over there?

Us: Don't be suspicious, don't be suspicious. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) August 25, 2020

The large roller coaster has risen up over the past several weeks and already looks to be an impressive add to Universal’s collection of world-class attractions.

This would be the first major roller coaster added to the resort since the addition of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure last year.

Construction continues on Universal's unannounced Jurassic Park Roller Coaster (WKMG-TV)

The new coaster already appears to take riders on several high-speed inversions and over the theme park’s lagoon before launching them high in the air into what is called a top hat roller coaster element.

Construction continues on Universal's unannounced Jurassic roller coaster. August 23, 2020 (WKMG-TV)

A Jurassic World flag already drapes below the top hat.

Over recent weeks, the highest point of the coaster has been hit with wildlife issues.

An osprey has tried to nest on the track several times, and in fun fashion, has now inspired its own Twitter handle, The Universal Osprey.

Current view of the highest point of the unannounced Jurassic Park roller coaster. Osprey nest #3 has been removed, and plastic film has been wrapped on the track to discourage further nesting. pic.twitter.com/ke9k4A3QYm — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 24, 2020

Theme park blogger bioreconstruct posted photos Monday showing plastic now lining the coaster to prevent any future nests from being built.

For Universal Orlando fans, it’s only a matter of time before we truly know what is happening behind the construction walls.