SeaWorld and Aquatica now open 7 days a week

ORLANDO, Fla – Guests visiting SeaWorld Orlando and its waterpark, Aquatica, now have an additional day to enjoy the parks.

The theme park said its parks are now open seven days a week. The move started Saturday, August 22.

With the extra day, officials also extended operating hours on weekends to 10 p.m. though Labor Day and expanded its craft beer festival to Fridays.

SeaWorld was initially scheduled to be closed Tuesdays and Thursdays for the remainder of the year when the parks reopened to the public in June.

Aquatica and neighboring Discovery Cove were also going to face their own weekly closures.

SeaWorld has put a number of health and safety protocols in place, including face masks, temperature checks, social distancing markers and limited capacity.

The theme park currently has a number of events happening on the weekends, including electric ocean remix, craft beer festival and flicks and fireworks.

Electric Ocean Remix at SeaWorld Orlando on August 21 (WKMG-TV)

For reservations at SeaWorld, click here: seaworld.com/orlando/reservation

For reservations at Aquatica, click here: aquatica.com/orlando/reservation

For reservations at Discovery Cove, click here: discoverycove.com

