SeaWorld Orlando to host all-new ‘Flicks & Fireworks’ event

ORLANDO, Fla – SeaWorld Orlando will soon transform it’s parking lot into a drive-in movie theatre for guests to enjoy beginning this weekend.

The all-new “Flicks and Fireworks” event will give guests the opportunity to watch a family film, enjoy local area food trucks and a fireworks display.

Food trucks will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. on event nights.

The films will begin immediately following the 9:00 p.m. fireworks display.

SeaWorld Orlando Flicks and Fireworks event running July 10-12 (WKMG-TV)

Friday July 10: Shark Tale

Saturday July 11: A Dog’s Purpose

Sunday July 12: The Karate Kid

SeaWorld said the event will cost $50 per vehicle and annual pass members can save 20%.

Click here to buy tickets and for more information.

*Per the Orange County ordinance face masks will be required if a guest is outside their vehicle.