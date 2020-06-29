Universal’s ’Bourne Stuntacular’ to open Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando said that its new live-action stunt show “The Bourne Stuntacular” will open its doors to the public Tuesday.

Officials said the fully immersive show will feature groundbreaking technology, including an immense LED screen, high-tech props, live performers executing extreme stunts and practical effects that will have guests feeling gusts of wind and the heat of explosive flames.

The show is located at the former Terminator 2: 3D attraction at Universal Studios.

The Bourne Stuntacular show set to open at Universal Orlando Resort (WKMG-TV)

Universal will give guests a sneak peak of the show on June 29 at 7:00 p.m. on its YouTube channel.

Guests visiting the park on Tuesday can find showtimes through the Universal Orlando app.

Universal Orlando reopened its doors to the public on June 5 after months of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company released a video showing guests the new CDC guidelines in place, which include required temperature checks and face coverings for guests and employees. Universal said to ensure proper social distancing, new procedures in its indoor theaters have been introduced. This includes appropriate spacing between travel parties, aggressive cleaning procedures and required face masks.

Leaders said these procedures will result in reduced show capacity and wait times that may be longer than usual to experience the show.