Disney launches ‘Incredible’ health and safety campaign ahead of reopening parks

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Walt Disney Company unveiled it’s health and safety educational campaign Thursday inspired by the hit Disney Pixar film, “The Incredibles.”

“It spotlights all the health and safety procedures and protocols that we have put in place. It also uses many characters that our guests know and love” said Dr. Pamela Hymel, Chief Medical Officer of Disney Parks.

The new campaign features Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible, Frozone, Dash and the fashionable Edna Mode.

Full Screen 1 / 4 Edna Mode, Disney Parks Launches New Health and Safety Campaign Themed to “The Incredibles” For Reopening

Disney said the new images will help remind guests about the tips to stay safe when they return to the theme parks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes as Disney reopened its theme parks in Hong Kong Thursday, and continues to have a successful operation in Shanghai.

Walt Disney World is scheduled to begin its phased reopening on July 11 and Disneyland in California will begin its reopening on July 17.

Click here to learn more about the safety procedures Disney is implementing ahead of its reopening.