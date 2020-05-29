Walt Disney World waits in line for governor’s approval to repen

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World continues to wait for a thumbs-up to reopen from Gov. Ron DeSantis after presenting its reopening plan.

Disney was among the first theme parks to begin closing on March 17. Since then, thousands of cast members have been furloughed, and the parks have since gone quiet.

When the park does open its gates, it will be an entirely new experience for cast members and guests alike. For starters, in order to enter a park, you’ll need both a park reservation and valid admission for the same park.

Face coverings are required for all guests ages two and up and temperature screenings will be required in some locations.

Disney’s slogan “If you haven’t been here lately, you just haven’t been” will resonate stronger now then before as the theme parks that we’re used to are replaced with socially distant experiences that are safe during a pandemic. That iconic picture with Mickey Mouse won’t be the same when you’re standing six feet away.

“It may be different from the last time you visited. But together, we can find new ways to create magical moments—and memories to treasure,” Disney said on its website.

The company already announced that guests will not be able to see parades strolling down Main Street U.S.A or nighttime fireworks, that usually draw in thousands, will be no more.

Disney recently announced that FastPass+ reservations have been suspended. If you’re planning a trip down to the Sunshine State, that is one less thing you will have to worry about.

Instead, Disney will utilize the FastPass queues to help increase social distancing.

Disney officials said dining reservations that have already been made will be canceled as the company works to address capacity issues.

If you’ve been to Walt Disney World before you know how it feels to wait in line, so if you’re hoping to book a trip when the parks reopen, find your nearest queue.

Disney announced that new ticket sales will be placed on hold in order to focus on families that had reservations book during the closure. Disney Vacation Club Members can still make new reservations.

“Existing ticket holders and Annual Passholders will be able to make reservation requests in phases before new tickets are sold,” Disney said.

If the governor gives Walt Disney World the green light, they would start the reopening process on July 11.

Disney’s shopping district, Disney Springs, welcomed shoppers last week.

Disney officials said capacity at Disney Springs will be limited and guests will have to undergo temperature checks and cover their faces.

Of course, visiting a theme park during a pandemic does come with its own risk. Disney added a warning on its website warning of the dangers of COVID-19.