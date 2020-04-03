Union trying to determine next step for thousands of furloughed Disney employees

ORLANDO, Fla. – The president of the Service Trade Council Union is set to speak with Disney officials on Friday to discuss the next step for thousands of Disney employees who will be furloughed later this month.

Dustin White, who had been working at Walt Disney World as a exercise coordinator, received the news on Thursday night.

"I also have roommates that are going through the same situation and Disney is one of the big marks around the area so I figured I was going to be the next sooner or later," White said.

The company made the announcement nearly three weeks after its theme parks and hotels shutdown due to the coronavirus. They said the furloughs will start April 19 for non-union workers.

"I don't really have a plan. Just apply for unemployment as so many other people do," White said.

Disney said there is no indication of when the parks and hotels will reopen.