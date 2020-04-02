Disney announces furloughs amid spread of coronavirus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney has announced the company will furlough employees whose jobs are not necessary at this time amid the spread of the coronavirus.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating impact on our world with untold suffering and loss and has required all of us to make sacrifices. Over the last few weeks, mandatory decrees from government officials have shut down a majority of our businesses,” Disney said in a statement.

Union leaders told News 6 they are meeting with Disney leaders at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Disney said employees have received full pay and benefits since the theme parks have closed.

Employees will be paid through April 18, for a total of five additional weeks of pay, according to the company.

“With no clear indication of when we can restart our businesses, we’re forced to make the difficult decision to take the next step and furlough employees whose jobs aren’t necessary at this time,“ Disney said in a statement.

The furlough process will start on April 19.

Any impacted worker will remain a Disney employee through the duration of the furlough period and receive full healthcare benefits.

Any worker in the Disney Aspire will have continued access to the education program, according to the company statement.

“Employees with available paid time off can elect to use some or all of it at the start of the furlough period and, once furloughed, they are eligible to receive an extra $600 per week in federal compensation through the $2 trillion economic stimulus bill, as well as state unemployment insurance,” Disney said in a statement.

The Disney World theme parks in Orlando have been closed since March 15.