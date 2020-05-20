Disney Springs partially reopens after coronavirus pandemic closure

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney Springs is welcoming guests back Wednesday after being shut down for nearly two months due to COVID-19.

"We are just happy to be here," Joe Carter said.

Carter and his 11-year-old daughter drove from Lakeland Wednesday morning to be one of the first people at Disney Springs.

He said getting to the property early was the right thing to do since he did not know what to expect.

“There’s a lot more social distancing, everybody has to wear the masks unless you’re eating, if you sit down at a restaurant,” Carter explained.

Disney officials said capacity at Disney Springs will be limited and guests will have to undergo temperature checks and cover their faces.

“When they did the screening, they just put the thermometer above your head and they tell you to come on in and there are a few announcements here or there,” Carter said.

For now, only third party restaurants and retailers will be open to guests. The World of Disney store is expected to open next week.

The phased reopening is seen as the first step for Disney ahead of eventually opening up the theme parks, though there is still no word yet on when that could happen.

“Disney to us is home. Disney gives us hope and it helps our imagination,” Carter said.