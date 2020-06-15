Universal’s ‘Bourne Stuntacular’ one step closer to opening

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando said Monday that its live-action stunt show “The Bourne Stuntacular” is now in technical rehearsals.

On select days, on an unscheduled basis, a limited number of guests will be invited into the auditorium to experience the show as leaders put the finishing touches on the experience.

The show is located at the former Terminator 2 attraction at Universal Studios.

“The Bourne Stuntacular” will follow the character Jason Bourne as he fights off sinister characters pursing him, Universal said.

The show will feature things fans of the franchise have come to love, such as death-defying leaps, motorcycle chase scenes and intense fistfights.

Universal said on its website that the new show is charting new territory and will leave audience members wondering how show producers pulled off the experience.

The Bourne Stuntacular is now in technical rehearsal. 🚗 💥



Universal said the new show will blur the lines between stage and cinema in a hybrid form of entertainment that has never been seen before. Much of the action will feature live performers, high-tech props and an immense LED screen which will be featured right in front of guests.

Universal Pictures has distributed five films based off on character Jason Bourne, based on the books written by author Robert Ludlum.

Universal Orlando reopened its doors to the public on June 5 after months of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company released a video showing guests the new CDC guidelines in place, which include required temperature checks and face coverings for guests and employees.