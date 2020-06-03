Universal Orlando reopens to some guests; Wheel at ICON Park spins again

ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting Wednesday, some annual pass holders will be allowed back into Universal’s theme parks.

Earlier this week, employees were seen testing rides at the parks and using the wave pool at Volcano Bay.

Last month, CityWalk did a phased reopening to the public.

The company released a video showing guests the new CDC guidelines, which include required temperature checks and face coverings.

Universal Orlando theme parks will open to the general public on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Wheel at ICON Park is also reopening guests on Wednesday.

“We’re excited guests can once again enjoy the best view of the City Beautiful from the Wheel,” ICON Park president and CEO Chris Jaskiewicz said.

Restaurants and other attractions at ICON Park have been open for a couple of weeks with new restrictions in place.

The Wheel at Icon Park will be open daily from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

SeaWorld Orlando is scheduled to reopen June 11 and Disney World theme parks will reopen in July.