SeaWorld makes changes for guests ahead of reopening

ORLANDO, Fla. – The wait is finally over as SeaWorld Orlando prepares to open its gates for the first time since fears of spreading the coronavirus shuttered the theme park industry.

The company shut down in mid-March due to the dangers of COVID-19 furloughing hundreds of employees.

On Wednesday, News 6 got a first look at how park officials will keep guests safe and comfortable when they visit.

"We've taken a lot of steps here to make sure that our animals, our staff and our guests are all safe," Jon Peterson with SeaWorld Orlando said.

Just like other Central Florida attractions, there are social distancing markings on the ground and hand sanitizer stations throughout the park for guests.

As for the rides, employees said riders will sit in every other row and workers will be constantly wiping down the seats.

"We really want to make sure they are having a good experience here when they visit all of our three parks in Orlando," Kyle Miller said.

Miller is the SeaWorld Orlando Park President.

The company said guests are required to wear a face-covering or mask and they will undergo temperature checks before entering the parks.

Guests will also have to make a reservation online to gain entry to all three SeaWorld parks which will be closed on select dates.

“With a reservation system, we are able to ensure that each guest that comes to the gate to come in and experience our amazing park,” Miller explained.

SeaWorld will be closed each Tuesday and Thursday for the rest of the year.

Aquatica will be closed Monday and Wednesdays and Discovery Cove seems to be closed most Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.