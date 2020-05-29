Disney, SeaWorld get approval to reopen this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. – In a little more than a month, all of Central Florida’s major attractions will be back up and running again after being shuttered for weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Walt Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando got approval Friday from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation to open their parks after their plans were approved by Orange County’s Economic Recovery Task Force and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings earlier this week.

With that green light, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica and Discovery Cove will open June 11; Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom will open will open July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15.

I am pleased to announce that I have received word from Halsey Beshears, Secretary of @FloridaDBPR, that @WaltDisneyWorld Resort and @SeaWorld have received approval of their re-opening plans. #SeaWorld will re-open June 10 and #WaltDisneyWorld Resort will be July 11. pic.twitter.com/vNKgSxZvbC — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings (@OCFLMayor) May 29, 2020

News 6 has reached out to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office for comment.

Earlier, Universal Orlando received the go-ahead to open its properties starting June 5.

Regardless of the park that guests choose to visit this summer, they’ll notice safety protocols in place designed to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.

Senior vice president of operations at Walt Disney World Resort Jim McPhee said capacity will be “significantly” reduced, parades and fireworks and other large events that create crowds will be temporarily suspended and character meet and greets will be closed along with other high-touch experiences.

“We are developing a series of know before you go communication vehicles and our objective is to reinforce our health and safety measures to guests before they arrive on our property so they are aware of the new environment whether through the initial booking of their vacation on our website, through follow up communication on their journey here, or through their experience on the My Disney app,” McPhee said. “We want to make sure this important info is available to guests before they arrive.”

Face masks, temperature checks and increased sanitation will also be in place at both Disney and SeaWorld locations.

Interim SeaWorld CEO Marc Swanson said guests will notice signs in the park reminding them to physical distance. Visitors will notice other changes, too, from the moment they enter.

“There will be a lot of signage as you arrive into the park, eventually as you make your way toward the ticketing area and ultimately the turnstiles. Our turnstiles, you’ll be able to walk up with your season pass or your ticket and actually have it scanned by an attendant who will scan it behind Plexiglas. It can actually scan right through the Plexiglas to your ticket and you’ll be allowed access to the park. There will be no need for any sort of finger scanning or anything like that. So it will be a very contactless entry process into the park,” Swanson said Wednesday.

Venues and rides will be open with staggered seating and Swanson said the parks are still planning to do character meet-and-greets as well.

“For our parades and meet and greets, certainly here in Orlando we have the Sesame Street and characters that are very popular with our children and to get your photo taken with. We will still be able to do some of that but we’ll do that at a safe distance with physical distancing so that everyone is safe but can still have a fun day and see their favorite characters,” Swanson said.

Smaller attractions have started to open across Central Florida and Disney Springs and Universal’s CityWalk began accepting guests again earlier this month.