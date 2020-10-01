Disney Springs gives first look at new Everglazed Donuts

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World will soon have a new shop for guests to enjoy.

The Everglazed Donut shop is currently under construction at the old Pop Gallery, in between Splitsville Luxury Lanes and the AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24 theater.

On Thursday, Disney shared a photo on Facebook of some of the donuts the shop will be offering. The donuts appear to be topped with every concoction you can think of such as traditional sprinkles, Oreos, Pebbles and Fruit Loop cereal and Reese’s peanut butter cups.

We’re sharing a first look at a few of the delicious donuts you'll find from Everglazed Donuts opening soon at #DisneySprings. 🍩 Posted by Disney Springs on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Along with donuts, the business will also offer cold brews.

Disney officials have not announced an opening date just yet, but the signage on the outside of the building says “glazing soon.”