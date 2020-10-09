Two Disney Springs restaurants offering Florida residents special deals

ORLANDO, Fla – Paddlefish and Terralina Crafted Italian restaurants at Disney Springs are offering special discounts on food for Florida residents and first responders through the month of October.

In correlation with Visit Orlando’s “Magical Dining” month, the restaurants are offering Florida residents a 20% discount off their total bill on weekdays, excluding alcohol. First responders will also receive a special 35% discount off their total check during the month.

The restaurant chain said the offers cannot be combined with any other offer.

Both restaurants are also offering a number of special promotions.

Terralina Crafted Italian

National sausage day, Oct. 11: 50% off the rigatoni calabrese or sausage pizza items.

National bosses day, Oct. 16: Bring your boss and get 35% off the entire food and beverage check during lunch only when you say the secret phrase: “Who’s the boss?”

National pasta day, Oct. 17: BOGO 50% off all items from the pasta section of the menu, including spaghetti pomodoro and meatballs and penne with shrimp.

The restaurant will also offer a $15 charcuterie board during happy hour and a $13 black widow cocktail at the bar.

Click here for more information on Terralina Crafted Italian.

Paddlefish

National take your parents to lunch day, Oct. 14: Guests who bring their parents to lunch at Paddlefish will be treated to 35% off the entire check when they say the secret code: “I love my family.”

National bosses day, Oct. 16: Bring your boss and get 35% off the entire food and beverage check during lunch only when you say the secret phrase: “Who’s the boss?”

National pasta day, Oct. 17: the restaurant will offer 50% off all pasta dishes for lunch only.

Click here for information on Paddlefish.