Visit Orlando extends Magical Dining Month

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando foodies will now have an extra few weeks to explore the many restaurants offering three-course, prix fixe meals for Magical Dining Month.

The program, which was originally slated to conclude on Oct. 4, has now been extended to Oct. 31 so local eateries, hospitality workers and this year’s charity of choice can continue reaping the benefits from the boost in business.

[TRENDING: Trump supporter hit girl in face, deputies say | This Central Fla. city is the best place to live | Were 3 Orlando cops poisoned?]

As part of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Month, restaurants across Central Florida offer a set three-course menu for the fixed price of $35 per person. High-end establishments such as The Boheme, Seasons 52 and Ruth’s Chris Steak House are included on the list of participating restaurants as well as more economical options such as RusTeak, The Stubborn Mule and Earls Kitchen + Bar.

"We knew that this year, more than ever, this popular seasonal program, executed in a safe and appropriate way, had the potential to bolster local business and employment opportunities in the region, but the community’s response has exceeded even our expectations,” Visit Orlando president and CEO George Aguel said in a news release. “Participating restaurants are telling us that the influx of added diners has helped them recoup lost business, keep people employed and even hire more staff. Residents also have embraced the program’s return as creating a sense of ‘normalcy’ that is encouraging them to resume enjoying dining across Orlando in new and safe ways.”

Diners should make a reservation at participating restaurants since they’re operating at reduced capacity due to coronavirus social distancing guidelines.

For each meal purchased during Magical Dining Month, $1 will go to Feed the Need Florida, an organization that is providing healthy food to those who’ve experienced negative economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

To see a list of this year’s participating restaurants, click here.