Magical Dining returns Aug. 28 with new takeout options

ORLANDO, Fla. – Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining will begin next week with a few adjustments to still bring fine dining options to guests during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program offers $35 three-course dinners from Aug. 28 through Oct. 4 and this year participating businesses can opt in to offer new takeout and delivery options.

People can review menu options of participating restaurants, make reservations and see options for outdoor seating, takeout and delivery at OrlandoMagicalDining.com.

A spokesperson with the program said participating businesses have implemented enhanced health and safety measures to accommodate diners during the uncertain times of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to limited seating capacity, diners are strongly encouraged to make reservations in advance to secure their spots.

Those who choose to participate will contribute to program’s philanthropy for 2020: Feed the Need Florida. Organizers said the charity was selected as it is working to help feed families struggling to access food during the COVID-19 crisis. Feed the Need Florida has served more than one million meals since the virus was first detected in the state in March.

“Visit Orlando originally started this program 15 years ago to support local restaurants during the off-season, and this year is literally the most significant and longest offseason these businesses have ever faced,” said George Aguel, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. “Supporting this program is a positive benefit for all – residents get to enjoy fine dining at a value, local businesses can put employees to work, and Central Florida residents in need will receive meals through this year’s charity recipient, Feed the Need.”

Magical Dining will run for 38 days, offering six weekends for diners to experience some of Orlando’s best restaurants. One dollar from each meal will be donated to Feed the Need to support hunger relief in the community.