100,000 restaurants close because of coronavirus pandemic

A new survey shows the coronavirus has left the restaurant industry in limbo.

The National Restaurant Association released the results of its survey Tuesday.

The group says nearly 100,000 restaurants have closed either permanently or for the long-term because of the pandemic.

[TRENDING: Mom kicked off flight after toddler won’t wear mask | Cops: Man stabs librarian in eye with scissors | UCF to conduct random COVID-19 tests on students]

That’s left nearly three million employees out of work.

The survey looks at six months following the first mandatory shutdown in most states.

They found that most restaurants are still struggling, and they don’t expect their situations to improve.

Sales overall are still down.

According to the National Restaurant Association, the industry is on track to lose $240 billion by the end of the year.