Attack in Daytona Beach library sends 1 to hospital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was attacked and seriously injured Tuesday inside a Daytona Beach library, according to police.

The attack happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Daytona Beach Regional Library at City Island at 105 E. Magnolia Ave, police said.

The victim, believed to be a woman who works at the library, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, police said. The suspected attacker was taken into police custody, according to authorities.

No other details, including what prompted the attack, have been released.