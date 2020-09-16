Orlando mom says she was kicked off flight because her 2-year-old wouldn’t wear mask

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Central Florida mother said she experienced a travel nightmare after being kicked off of a flight after boarding.

Tiffani Jett said that she wasn’t able to get her 2-year-old daughter to cooperate with wearing a face mask on board. Jett said she felt humiliated.

Southwest Airlines said it is looking into the incident. The airline also lists their policy online.

“There was no compassion. There was no empathy. There was no understanding,” Jett said.

Jett said she was visiting her mother in Tennessee when she was attempting to fly out of Nashville on Sunday. She said it became difficult to get the mask on her 2-year-old.

“I had a mask on. This is the mask. My oldest daughter did not have a mask on. She had a mask. I had the mask in my hand, I tried to put the mask on her three times, she kept hollering that her ears hurt,” said Jett.

Jett also said that her husband is an infectious disease doctor, and they are firm believers in wearing masks. She said that while attempting to calm her daughter down she was asked to get off of the plane.

“I take that embarrassing, humiliating walk down the concourse to go get my bags and see the passengers all sitting out and they are apologizing. Like they are mouthing, ‘I’m sorry,’ as I’m walking by,” said Jett.

Southwest Airlines said in a statement in part, “If a customer is unable to wear a face-covering for any reason, Southwest regrets that we are unable to transport the individual...” and “Caring for others with our Southwest Hearts is at the center of everything we do, which is especially important during this pandemic.”

Jett said that she is worried other parents will be put in her same situation.

“Two-year-olds don’t understand a lot and my daughter knows that I have to wear a mask. She knows daddy wears a mask, but to put a mask on her when she still likes to suck her thumb, it’s challenging,” said Jett.

Southwest also stated their face mask policy is presented prior to someone purchasing a ticket and before they check-in for a flight.