This Central Florida city was named one of the best places to live

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The City of Oviedo has been ranked as one of the best places to live in America.

Money.com released its Top 50 list for 2020-2021 and Oviedo made the cut, ranking No. 43. It’s the only city in Florida on the list.

The personal finance website uses a group of analysts to determine its annual list. It uses factors such as employment, housing, diversity, health, safety and the like and compares them with cities that have a population of at least 25,000 people.

Researchers collect nearly 212,000 different data points to make their selection.

Oviedo, known for historic houses and buildings and population of chickens that roam its downtown district, has built its brand as a family oriented community. This has helped it earn other recognitions as one of the best places to raise children and a top town for families to settle down in.

No word if roaming chickens played a role in the rankings.