Gunman shoots 2 teens at crowded Melbourne skating rink

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Two teens were shot early Sunday at a roller skating rink in Melbourne, police said.

Melbourne police continue to investigate the shooting, which happened around 1 a.m. at the Galaxy Skateway & Play Zone at 1488 Aurora Road, toward the end of an event that drew up to 100 teens and young adults, Melbourne police reported.

No arrests have been made, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Police said an unidentified gunman walked into the skating rink and shot two teens in front of the crowd.

“Neither had a life-threatening injury,” said Lt. Ryan Schorer, of the Melbourne Police Department.

No other injuries were reported by the police.

Police arrived within minutes and found dozens of people outside. Detectives were reviewing video of the incident and believe the shooter apparently targeted at least one of the teens.

There were no off-duty police officers at the skating rink, although the promoters apparently hired at least one person to work security and crowd control, police said.

Police were also reviewing the event along with the unidentified promoter.

“If they’re hosting a crowd, then they’re required to get a permit,” Schorer said. “We’re just glad there were no significant injuries."

An investigation is ongoing.