Sanford police investigating to see if off duty Orlando officers were poisoned

SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford Police Department said they are investigating to see if off duty Orlando officers were poisoned.

Police said it happened this past Wednesday as three people went to bars in downtown Sanford.

One of the officers started vomiting and was treated by a paramedic with IV fluids, according to the police.

Another officer developed more severe symptoms later in the night and a report shows he was put on a ventilator at a local hospital.

Authorities said a doctor told investigators one of them may have been drugged with a narcotic commonly known as Rohypnol.

The Orlando Fraternal Order of Police said the three people involved were Orlando Police officers and were off duty at the time of the incident.

Sanford Police said they are waiting for toxicology tests to confirm if they were poisoned or not.