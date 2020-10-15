Legoland Florida announces big savings, events for 2021 to mark 10th birthday

WINTER HAVEN, Fla – Legoland Florida Resort celebrated its birthday Thursday and unwrapped some big deals for its upcoming 2021 season.

To celebrate its 10th birthday next year, the park is throwing back its pricing on annual passes. Officials said the new Play & Party Pass will cost Florida residents $99. The pass allows guests to enjoy 12 months of admission with no blockout dates, free parking, admission to select annual events and discounts on other Legoland Florida tickets. For non-Florida residents, the next best annual pass is the “awesomer pass,” which retails for $179.

The resort also announced new entertainment options such as the all new show “Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show,” pirate fest and LEGO friends weekends, master model builders experience and a new 4-D film at the Legoland fun town theater.

The park’s popular mini-land will also be getting an update with new shade structures for families.

When the park blows out the candles for its 10th birthday in October 2021 leaders said the theme park will have the “biggest LEGO cake ever created.”

Legoland Florida Resort offers over 50 rides, shows and attractions at its theme park, 14 water slides in the nearby water park. It also has three unique themed hotels including the all-new Pirate Island hotel which recently opened to guests in June.

