Walt Disney World opens new annual passholder pop-up shop at EPCOT

Shop open in Germany pavilion until Nov. 17

Landon McReynolds, Producer

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World annual passholders can now grab some exclusive merchandise all in one location.

A new pop-up shop opened Wednesday at EPCOT’s Germany pavilion Der Teddybar store. Disney officials said the shop will offer exclusive merchandise like T-shirts, magic bands, new World Showcase products and more.

Photos from theme park blogger WDW News Today show some merchandise is 50% off.

The location will be open Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to park close until Nov. 17.

Space is limited, and Disney will be issuing virtual return times when the store reaches capacity.

Officials said passholders must present a valid annual pass card and government issued photo ID to enter the store.

