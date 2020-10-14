Walt Disney World opens new annual passholder pop-up shop at EPCOT

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World annual passholders can now grab some exclusive merchandise all in one location.

A new pop-up shop opened Wednesday at EPCOT’s Germany pavilion Der Teddybar store. Disney officials said the shop will offer exclusive merchandise like T-shirts, magic bands, new World Showcase products and more.

Photos from theme park blogger WDW News Today show some merchandise is 50% off.

Here's a first look at the Annual Passholder Pop-Up shop at EPCOT! There's a variety of deeply discounted World Showcase and Festival merchandise, plus an all-new Germany line, and exclusive AP items! 🌐 pic.twitter.com/yMWQRByNMk — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) October 14, 2020

The location will be open Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to park close until Nov. 17.

Space is limited, and Disney will be issuing virtual return times when the store reaches capacity.

We're at Der Teddybar in the Germany pavilion at EPCOT for the grand opening of the Annual Passholder Pop-Up shop! A virtual queue is in place. Stay tuned for a full tour! 🛍️ pic.twitter.com/Nv2agX6Em6 — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) October 14, 2020

Officials said passholders must present a valid annual pass card and government issued photo ID to enter the store.