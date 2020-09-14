Maze and trick-or-treat trail coming to SeaWorld Orlando’s Halloween spooktacular

ORLANDO, Fla – Spooky fun and Halloween treats are returning to SeaWorld Orlando, beginning this weekend.

The annual event will give families the opportunity to dress in Halloween costumes and take part in fun-filled trick-or-treating around the theme park.

SeaWorld officials said the treat trail will feature individual stations with an assortment of candy favorites. Each guest will receive a reusable bag in order to prevent contact between individuals. Capacity will also be limited to promote social distancing.

New additions this year include a twisted Halloween maze and cookie decorating event with Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster.

Cookie Decorating with Cookie Monster: “C” is for cookie when you join Cookie Monster to decorate his favorite snack! This fun-filled family experience features physically distanced photo opportunities and new measures to keep the cookie decorating safe and fun, including single-party tables with ample spacing and enhanced cleaning procedures. (SeaWorld Orlando)

Count von Count’s spooktacular breakfast will also be available for families who make reservations.

Guests need to make a reservation ahead of their visit as the theme park is limiting the number of guests allowed on the property each day.

Parkgoers will have to undergo temperature checks and anyone 2 years of age or older must wear face coverings while in the park.

The daytime Halloween event, which is included with park admission, will take place Saturday and Sundays through Nov. 1.