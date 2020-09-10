First look: Busch Gardens shows off 4 new Howl-O-Scream scare zones

TAMPA, Fla – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced new details Thursday about its upcoming Howl-O-Scream event.

The popular Halloween haunt will include ten horrifying scare zones that will be scattered throughout the 335-acre theme park.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, leaders have modified the event to include enhanced health and safety measures, while staying true to the terrifying experience fans have come to love. Officials said the event will have a significantly limited capacity to create plenty of open space.

Four of the ten scare zones are new original ideas.

Lycan Landing

Lycan Landing Scare Zone (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

It’s always a full moon at this campground and the park rangers can’t hear you scream. When the campfires burn out, will you escape the glowing eyes leering through the trees or will you share their cursed fate?

The Shortcut

The Shortcut Scare Zone (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Cutting through the cemetery may seem like an easy way out, except when the corpses rise from the ground to invite you into their graves

The Escape

The Escape Scare Zone (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

In this treacherous realm, chaos reigns and rules are made to be broken. The escaped inmates of Grey Echo Penitentiary seek their own twisted form of justice and they’re ready to deliver your sentence.

The Junkyard

The Junkyard Scare Zone (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

You’ll find more than spare parts as you explore this surly scrap site. Will you make it out in one piece or be devoured by the haunted rubble?

Other scares zones include “First Fear," “Little Nightmares,” “Deadly Toys,” “Maniac Midway,” “Hell on Wheels” and “Día De Los Muertos.”

All guests with reservations will undergo a temperature check upon entry and are required to wear a face covering.

Guests are strongly encouraged to make reservations early as reservations are required and space is limited each night.

Howl-O-Scream runs weekends Sept. 25 to Nov. 1.

Busch Gardens pass members and Fun Card holders can enjoy exclusive discounts.

